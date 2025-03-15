Teenager killed and two others in critical condition after car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenager has been killed in a car crash in Shropshire with two others left fighting for their lives in hospital.

A silver Audi A1 crashed just after 11pm on Friday on Offoxey Road in Tong, near Shrifnal, with West Mercia Police appealing to witnesses for information.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other teenagers, both aged 17, were taken to hospital in a critical condition, while a third, also aged 17, sustained life-changing injuries but is in a stable condition.

Inspector Steph Arrowsmith of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is an incredibly sad incident and first and foremost our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died, and those who are seriously injured.

“We’re asking for the public to help us understand what happened last night.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage of it.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen or have dashcam footage of the vehicle travelling on Wood Road or Boscobel Lane from Codsall towards Bishops Wood at around 11pm last night.

“The Audi A1 was travelling together with red Vauxhall Corsa and a black VW Golf. Although they were not involved in any way in the collision we’re hoping that this may help to jog people’s memories.”

Anyone with information is footage is asked to contact DC Rich Owen on 07814773916 or SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 554 of 14 March.