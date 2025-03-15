Teenager killed and two others in critical condition after car crash
The 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene
A teenager has been killed in a car crash in Shropshire with two others left fighting for their lives in hospital.
A silver Audi A1 crashed just after 11pm on Friday on Offoxey Road in Tong, near Shrifnal, with West Mercia Police appealing to witnesses for information.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other teenagers, both aged 17, were taken to hospital in a critical condition, while a third, also aged 17, sustained life-changing injuries but is in a stable condition.
Inspector Steph Arrowsmith of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is an incredibly sad incident and first and foremost our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died, and those who are seriously injured.
“We’re asking for the public to help us understand what happened last night.
“We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage of it.
“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen or have dashcam footage of the vehicle travelling on Wood Road or Boscobel Lane from Codsall towards Bishops Wood at around 11pm last night.
“The Audi A1 was travelling together with red Vauxhall Corsa and a black VW Golf. Although they were not involved in any way in the collision we’re hoping that this may help to jog people’s memories.”
Anyone with information is footage is asked to contact DC Rich Owen on 07814773916 or SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 554 of 14 March.
