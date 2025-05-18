Teenager arrested after 16-year-old boy dies following ‘disturbance’ at beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy died following reports of a disturbance at a beach in Ayrshire.

Police are appealing for witnesses who were at Irvine Beach on Saturday to come forward.

Officers were called to the area at 6.45pm on Saturday following reports of a disturbance, where Kayden Moy, from East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, was found seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Sunday.

Police Scotland said on Sunday evening that officers had arrested a 17-year-old boy, adding that inquiries into the death were “ongoing”.

A probe has been launched by Police Scotland’s major investigations team.

Detective Chief Inspector Campbell Jackson said “several” people are believed to have been filming on their phones around the time of the incident and has urged anyone with information or footage to come forward.

“An extensive investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death,” he said.

“Our officers are supporting the boy’s family at this very difficult and heartbreaking time.

“From our investigation so far, we know there were a number of people on the beach around the time of the disturbance.

“We believe several of them were filming at the time and may have footage of what happened.

“I would urge people to review the footage they have and contact police if they think the footage captured could be of significance to our investigation.”

Detectives have set up a website to allow members of the public to submit information to the team directly, which can be anonymous.

Superintendent Jim McMillan added: “We understand this death will be of great concern for the local community, but please be assured that we are doing everything we can to identify those involved.

“There will be additional patrols in the area as we carry out our inquiries and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the incident number 3106 of May 17, or through the website at this link.