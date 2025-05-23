Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Two teenage boys killed in motorbike crash in Salford

The two boys – aged 16 and 17 – are believed to have been riding on the same vehicle, police say

Andy Gregory
Friday 23 May 2025 13:46 BST
The two boys were pronounced dead in hospital (PA)
The two boys were pronounced dead in hospital (PA) (PA Wire)

Two teenage boys have been killed in a motorbike crash in Salford.

Detectives are appealing for information following the fatal collision at 8:20pm on Thursday night as they seek to give the boys’ families “the answers they deserve”.

Greater Manchester Police said the teenagers – aged 16 and 17 – were believed to have been riding on the same motorbike when they collided with a car.

They had been attempting to turn from Lower Broughton Road into Clarence Street when they collided with the silver Vauxhall Viva, police said.

The collision took place at the junction between Lower Broughton Road and Clarence Street
The collision took place at the junction between Lower Broughton Road and Clarence Street (Google Maps)

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the boys were both later pronounced dead in hospital.

The 24-year-old woman who was driving the car involved in the crash stayed at the scene to assist officers and no arrests were made, police said.

The families of the two boys are receiving support from specialist officers and detectives investigate the crash, according to the force.

There was an outpouring of grief on social media from members of the community in Salford, with heartfelt tributes describing the boys as having “touched so many hearts”.

Detective Sergeant Matt Waggett said: “This is a heart-breaking and upsetting incident where two young men have sadly lost their lives and our thoughts are with their families.

“Our investigation continues so we can give them the answers they deserve.

“This is still an active investigation, and we are looking for anyone who has any information regarding the incident to come forward and get in touch with us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or doorbell footage has been asked to call Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit.

You can contact the unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 3458 of 22/05/2025, while reports and concerns can also be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

