Drivers in London hit by almost ten million fines over past year

A record-high of nearly ten million fines were issued to London drivers last year in what experts claim to be a “money-making exercise”.

A total of 9,462,185 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) were given out in 2024, new data from London Councils, a collective of the capital’s 32 boroughs and the City of London Corporation, reveals.

This represents a 13.6 per cent increase of total parking-related PCNs sent out from 42,192 in 2023-24 to 47,935 in 2024-25.

The fines were distributed by the London Lorry Control and Transport for London (TfL) in relation to motorists who breached parking, bus lanes and moving traffic rules. The 9,462,185 of fines is the highest ever total number of PCNs across all three areas.

According to London Councils, ‘moving traffic PCNs’ have risen, which has driven the total higher.

The president of the AA, Edmund King has said: “While there is a need to protect parking spaces and bus lanes from drivers who break rules and make life difficult for other road users, London enforcement that used to be for deterrence is now a money-making exercise for TfL and London councils”.

The total number of people claiming appeals has increased by 5,742 (13.6 per cent) to 47,935, which only accounts for 0.45 per cent of the total PCNs issued.

Less motorists have been successful in appealing their PCNs with the percentage of total appeals won falling from 54.9 per cent in 2023-24 to 49.4 per cent in 2024-25.

According to the London Councils this shows a “shows a significant improvement by boroughs in both the quality of evidence presented at appeal and how challenges to the PCN are considered by boroughs at earlier stages.”

Mr King added: “We are glad to see more drivers fighting back with a 13.6% increase in appeals to London Tribunals.

“Sadly, too many drivers, who are certain they did nothing wrong or the road and sign layout was in effect a trap, paid the half-rate within 14 days instead of contesting the PCN. Such is the fear of having to pay fines that are more than a day’s wages and often don’t fit the nature of the offence, such as being one wheel over the line.”

​​PCNs in London can cost the driver up to £160 , whereas outside the capital they are around £70 to £130. The amounts are usually halved if paid within 14 days.

A London Councils spokesperson said: “Penalty Charge Notices are a vital tool to help keep London’s roads safe and accessible for everyone. Councils only issue PCNs when there’s clear evidence that the rules of the road have been broken, and this enforcement helps deter dangerous or inconsiderate driving and parking.

“The income from PCNs goes straight back into essential traffic and parking services, with any surplus reinvested into key transport initiatives like the Freedom Pass for older and disabled Londoners. This work ultimately supports safer, fairer streets across the capital.”