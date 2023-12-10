Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least ten other headteachers have been left suicidal in the wake of Ofsted inspections, a former inspector has revealed, as a coroner found a damning inspection contributed to Ruth Perry’s death.

Ms Perry, 53, took her own life months after Caversham Primary School in Reading was downgraded from “outstanding” to “inadequate” after safeguarding concerns were raised during an inspection by the school’s watchdog in November last year.

Her death sparked an outcry among headteachers across the country and led to widespread calls for Ofsted to overhaul its one-word school ratings system.

This week, a coroner announced she was writing a Prevention of Future Deaths to highlight concerns over the impact of the Ofsted inspection on the headteacher’s welfare following a six-day inquest into Ms Perry’s death, which was recorded as suicide. It comes amid an ongoing parliamentary inquiry into the school’s watchdog, launched in the wake of the headteacher’s death.

Former inspector Julie Price Grimshaw, who now supports struggling headteachers, said in the current “high stakes” climate — where schools graded inadequate are forced to become academies and headteachers can lose their jobs — that it was sadly “not unusual” for school leaders to be left so devastated they consider taking their own life.

The number of suicidal headteachers she has personally supported through the charity Headrest, a 24-hour wellbeing service for stressed headteachers, has stretched into double figures.

Calling for a “root and branch” overhaul of Ofsted, she told The Independent: “In the worst-case scenario people’s mental health has been badly damaged. We have had people say they have considered suicide following an inadequate grade.

“And in the last few years that figure in cases I have dealt with does go into double figures. It’s not unusual for headteachers to feel suicidal following their inspection.”

Headteacher Ruth Perry took her own life after her school was downgraded by Ofsted (Brighter Futures for Children)

Due to the complex nature of mental health related deaths, the exact number of school leaders affected is not clear. Stress caused by Ofsted has been cited in ten coroner’s reports in the last 25 years, according to research by charity safety at work group Hazards Campaign and the University of Leeds, including award-winning headteacher Carol Woodward who took her own life in 2015 after her school in Plymouth was downgraded.

Separate ONS figures show that ten women and 24 men classed as senior professionals of educational establishments — which includes headteachers — died by suicide in ten years from 2011 to 2021. However it is not known if any of these were linked to Ofsted or teaching pressures.

For primary and nursery teaching professionals, this leaps to 210 women and ten men in the same time period. At secondary level, numbers climb yet further to 281 male and 22 female teaching professionals.

Senior coroner Heidi Connor concluded that the conduct of Caversham’s lead inspector Alan Derry at was at times “rude and intimidating”, after a deputy headteacher told the inquest he had held up his hand to interrupt during one tense meeting.

Ms Price Grimshaw believes the behaviour is all too common, with some inspectors making teachers feel like they are being “interrogated”.

“I would say in the past year there has been a lot of issues with inspector conduct. You will have seen this idea of this inspector putting his hand up to stop people talking. That is incredibly common,” she said.

“In one school, a leader said the inspector held up his hand and said you need to stop talking because I am not listening. Just rude and unprofessional conduct.”

She said some headteachers report inspectors being very pressed for time and making quick judgements based on “flimsy evidence”, adding: “Some inspectors just behave in an unprofessional way, making people feel anxious and stressed. Making people feel like they are being interrogated.

“One inspection I was at years ago I had to remind an inspector that they were speaking to a fellow professional. It was bad but this is quite typical.”

The inquest heard that following the Ofsted inspection, Ms Perry contacted her local GP, as well as local mental health services (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

The hearing into Ms Perry’s death also heard evidence from the two other members of Mr Derry’s team, including Gavin Evans who was a newly trained HMI on his first inspection.

Mr Evans told the coroner that based on his subsequent experience “more often than not” headteachers will cry during an inspection. This was later clarified by Ofsted’s director of education Christopher Russell, who claimed it was usually tears of relief.

During one meeting with the lead inspector Ms Perry broke down in tears and appeared in “physical pain” after her learning her school would be downgraded.

However, Ms Price Grimshaw said she could count “on one hand” the number of times headteachers had cried during over 200 inspections she has carried out as an HMI between 2001 and 2006 and later for the Department for Education until 2014.

“I was involved in over 200 inspections and it wasn’t normal for people to cry at all,” she said, adding that even if teachers cry out of relief it shows the stress involved is too high.

She said the current system which sees schools graded inadequate forced to become academies needs “radical reform”, while Ofted’s focus should be more on helping schools to improve.

“Stakes are very high now. If they get inadequate they are worried for their jobs and what will happen to the school now,” she added.

The inquest was told that in the weeks after the inspection, Ms Perry was also worried that the house prices in the community would go down as a result of the school’s grade.

Calling for an end to the one-word Ofsted judgements, Ms Price Grimshaw said: “Being a head is hard enough – you don’t want the responsibility of the local economy on your shoulders aswell.

“Estate agents only mention the grade because it’s easy to mention a one-word grade. I am a big advocate for scrapping single word judgements. Ofsted needs root and branch reform.”

The former inspector urged headteachers struggling with a difficult Ofsted inspection to contact Headrest for advice and support.

She added: “I find that once headteachers are able to speak about it they realise they are not alone in this experience and we can also help to signpost them to further support when needed. We can help them to write a letter about what happened or support them if want to go into the complaints procedure.”

Ofsted announced inspections would be paused for a day next week as they deliver new guidance to lead inspectors in the wake of the coroner’s findings.

Chief inspector Amanda Spielman issued an apology to Ms Perry’s family for the “distress” they experienced as a result of their inspection.

“As a first step, we will delay our inspections next week by a day so we can bring all our lead school inspectors together ahead of further school inspections. As well as addressing the issue of anxiety, we will be clear with inspectors what to do if a pause is needed,” she said, adding that schools will now be provided with a number to call if they have concerns about an inspection.

