ISIS-linked murderers who ambushed and murdered British honeymooners during safari have been killed by Ugandan troops.

Newlyweds David Barlow, 50, and Celia Geyer, 51, were touring the Queen Elizabeth National Park in southwest Uganda when they were gunned down alongside their tour guide by a group with alleged links to ISIS last month.

The couple are believed to have tied the knot just days before in South Africa’s Western Cape.

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Their bodies were discovered on Tuesday 17 October in a burnt out jeep and Uganda police shared a photograph of the heartbreaking scene which showed flames engulfing the bonnet.

In response to the callous attack, Uganda’s People’s Defence Forces launched an operation to track down the killers, who they say they shot last night.

The attack also claimed the life of their tour guide Eric Alyai, 40, who left behind his wife and one-year-old, report the Mail.

On the day of the ambush, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described the incident as a “cowardly act on part of the terrorist attacking innocent civilians.”

He vowed the militants “will pay with their own wretched lives”.

The husband and wife lived in the village of Hampstead Noreeys, Berkshire and touching tributes described the Barlows as ‘incredible people’.

David Barlow (Hampstead Norreys Cricket Club/PA Wire)

Mr Barlow worked as a local parish council chairman and was described as a “lovely neighbour” with a great sense of humour.

Oliver Laurence became a good friend of the couple after meeting David Barlow through Hampstead Norreys Cricket Club five years ago.

At the time of their murder, Mr Laurence told The Independent: “We are all grappling with this news, and numb.”

He described the pair as “fantastically incredible people who were both well-loved within the community.”