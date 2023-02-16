Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

People must be “vigilant” to violent misogyny and other forms of extremist content online perpetuated by the likes of influencer Andrew Tate, counter-terror police have said.

Senior officers said the hatred of women was prevalent across terrorist ideologies, from jihadism to the far right, and was becoming “mixed in” with other belief systems.

Assistant commissioner Matt Jukes, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing, told a press conference that officers were seeing rising numbers of cases involving incel culture.

“Non-violent extremism creates an environment from which terrorists are spawned,” he said on Thursday.

“We need vigilance in the digital world, we need people to be alive to extremist content online.”

Asked about Andrew Tate, a prominent misogynistic influencer who is currently under criminal investigation in Romania, Mr Jukes said: “I’m concerned about anyone who advocates violent misogyny.

“I’m concerned about the effect of that kind of rhetoric in the minds of young boys. Men are dominant in our terrorist casework and young men and boys are increasingly present.

“Anything that introduces that kind of toxicity has to be a concern, whether or not that’s a direct concern for counter-terrorist police.”

It comes after official figures showed a rising number of suspected incels being referred to the Prevent counter-extremism scheme, albeit in much smaller quantities than far-right extremists and jihadists.

Concerns about the online subculture peaked after the 2021 Plymouth shooting, where self-described incel Jake Davison murdered five people in Britain’s worst mass shooting in over a decade.

Short for “involuntary celibate”, incels believe they are unable to have romantic or sexual relationships with women, and men identifying with the movement have carried out several mass shootings in the US and Canada.

Mr Jukes said there needed to be a “wider societal response” to the issue, and that police would learn any lessons from the ongoing inquests into the Plymouth shooting.

✕ Plymouth mass-murderer Jake Davison seen wielding gun in newly-released video

Police did not declare the mass killing a terror attack because they believed that Davison was primarily driven by mental health issues and personal grievances, rather than a “political, religious, racial or ideological cause” that would meet the UK’s legal definition of terrorism.

MI5’s position is that incel ideology should not be treated automatically as terrorism, but recognised as a “potential terrorist motivation” and assessed on a case-by-case basis.

“Self-initiated terrorists”, who are not directly affiliated with any group and may be partly motivated by personal grievances and vulnerabilities, are currently deemed the dominant attack threat in Britain.

“It is making the threat harder to spot, its individuals harder to stop,” Mr Jukes said. “The hateful acts we see bring together complex drivers, sometimes including mental ill health, and often the influence of online material.”

Islamists still make up the majority of more than 800 live counter-terror investigations in the UK, but the senior officer said the extreme right wing was continuing to grow and officers were also responding to “new threats”.