Tesco overtakes Asda to be named cheapest supermarket for a big shop

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesco overtook Asda as the UK’s cheapest supermarket for a big shop in January, Which? has reported.

Tesco took the title for the first time since December 2024 after Which? found that customers with a Clubcard could buy a list of 228 items for £588.96 – £1.45 cheaper than Asda.

However, while Asda’s prices were available to all shoppers, Tesco’s eligibility rules for its loyalty scheme mean some shoppers – including under-18s – would miss out on the savings.

Without a Clubcard, the shop at Tesco cost an extra £52.13, taking the full price to £641.09.

Aldi and Lidl were not included in the comparison as they have a smaller range of products compared with the other supermarkets.

Waitrose was the most expensive on average, with the bigger shop costing £679.20 – a difference of £90.24 or 15% more than Tesco with a Clubcard.

Waitrose was also the most expensive supermarket for a smaller list of items, with this at £221.53 on average – £56.79 or 34% more than Aldi.

The shorter list of 89 items included both branded and own-brand items, such as Birds Eye Peas, Hovis bread, milk and butter.

The analysis includes special offer prices and loyalty prices where applicable, but not multibuys.

Aldi once again beat Lidl to be the cheapest supermarket of the month for the smaller shop.

The monthly analysis by Which? involves comparing the average price of a shop consisting of popular groceries at eight of the UK’s biggest supermarkets.

Lidl was £1.79 more expensive than its fellow discounter, costing £166.33 on average for members of its loyalty scheme Lidl Plus, or £166.53 for non-members.

For the smaller shop, Tesco Clubcard members would have paid £182.92 on average or £186.92 without the savings.

For those using a Sainsbury’s Nectar card, January’s shopping list of items averaged £189.24 and £194.58 for those without access to the savings.

Reena Sewraz, Which? retail editor, said: “While Aldi is the cheapest supermarket this month, the ongoing price competition among the discounters means Lidl also remains a strong money-saving choice for many shoppers, according to our latest price analysis.

“For those who prefer a wider range of branded products, shopping at Tesco with a Clubcard can offer good value.

“However, it’s worth noting that Tesco’s loyalty-linked discounts aren’t accessible to everyone. Tesco must do more to ensure under-18s and other groups who may not be eligible for the Clubcard don’t miss out on those savings.”

An Asda spokesman said: “Asda was the lowest‑priced supermarket every month in 2025 on the Which? big trolley comparison, and £50 cheaper in January on a like‑for‑like basket without loyalty pricing.

“Asda remains the best‑value supermarket for the big family shop with prices available to all.”