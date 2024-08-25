Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

August bank holiday: Supermarket opening times for Tesco, Aldi, Sainsbury’s and more

Most major supermarkets will be altering their trading hours on the August 26 bank holiday

Barney Davis
Sunday 25 August 2024 19:20
Comments
Many Sainsbury’s stores will be open at the usual hours across the bank holiday weekend (Danny Lawson/PA)
Many Sainsbury’s stores will be open at the usual hours across the bank holiday weekend (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The late August bank holiday has arrived, with many enjoying the long weekend.

A bank holiday is a public holiday where workers can get a much-needed break, including many supermarket staff across the country. As such, supermarkets will often operate on reduced hours on bank holidays.

Most major supermarkets will be altering trading hours on the August 26 bank holiday, but with variations between chains, as well as larger and smaller stores.

Here’s all the information you need about which supermarkets are open and when over the bank holiday:

Tesco

Trading hours vary between Tesco stores, and will be reduced at larger stores on the bank holiday monday. To find out more details about an individual store, you can use Tesco’s store locator.

Large Tesco stores opening hours

  • Monday 26 August: 8am to 6pm

Tesco Express stores typically open at 6am and close at 11pm or midnight from Monday through to Sunday.

Sainsbury’s

Many Sainsbury’s stores will be open at the usual hours across the bank holiday weekend, with larger stores shortening their hours on Monday. To find out more details about an individual store, you can use the Sainsbury’s store locator.

Large store opening hours:

  • Monday 26 August: 8am to 8pm

Local store opening hours

  • Monday 26 August: 7am to 11pm

Asda

Asda stores’ hours will vary across the weekend. To find out more details about an individual store, you can use Asda’s store locator.

  • Monday 26 August: 6am to 12am (some open 24 hours)

Morrisons

Morrisons stores will remain open as usual over the weekend, with most closing at 8pm on Monday, but some remaining open til 10pm. To find out more details about an individual store, you can use Morrison’s store locator.

  • Monday 26 August: 7am to 8pm/10pm

Aldi

Aldi’s store hours will be slightly different to usual across the weekend. To find out more details about an individual store, you can use Aldi’s store locator.

  • Monday 26 August: 8am to 8pm

Lidl

Lidl will remain open over the bank holiday weekend, with a slight change to hours on Monday. To find out more details about an individual store, you can use Lidl’s store locator.

  • Monday 26 August: 8am to 8pm

Co-op

Co-op stores won’t be changing their hours for the bank holiday, as they are a convenience retailer. The larger Co-op stores close at 4pm on Sundays. To find out more details about an individual store, you can use the Co-op’s store locator.

  • Monday 26 August: 7am to 10pm

Waitrose

Waitrose stores will be open as usual on the bank holiday weekend, with larger stores closing slightly earlier on 29 May. To find out more details about an individual store, you can use Waitrose’s store locator.

  • Monday 26 August: 9am to 6-8pm

M&S

M&S stores will remain open across the weekend, with variations depending on size and location. To find out more details about an individual store, you can use the M&S store locator.

  • Monday 26 August: 8am/9am to 6pm/7pm

Post Office

The Royal Mail websites states for most of the UK, there will be no delivery or collection services on Monday 26 August and their Customer Service Points will also be closed.

Some parts of Scotland are not observing the Summer Bank Holiday.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in