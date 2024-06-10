Tesco recalls chocolate bars with urgent warning over peanut allergies

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Tesco has urgently recalled two types of own-brand chocolate bars from its shelves due to the possibility that they could contain undeclared peanuts.

The company recalled Nutty Nougat Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack and Dreamy Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack, fearing they might contain peanuts even though their labels didn’t indicate so.

“This poses a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts,” Tesco said.

The products, sold in packs of six for £1.15, pose a serious risk to anyone with peanut allergies, potentially causing reactions ranging from hives to anaphylactic shock, which can be fatal without immediate treatment.

The Food Standards Agency advised consumers to return the products for a full refund and not to consume them.

“If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to any Tesco store for a full refund,” the agency said in a statement.

“Tesco is recalling the above products from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

Tesco has issued a ‘recall notice’ to its customers explaining why the product is being recalled and what they should do if they have bought it ( Getty )

Tesco has informed allergy support organisations and issued recall notices to customers explaining the situation. The company said the lack of correct labelling on the chocolate covers was due to a “mispack”.

The recall relates to batches of the Nutty Nougat Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack with a best before date of 28 February 2025, while the best before dates for the Dreamy Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack are 31 January 2025 and 28 February 2025.

“Dreamy Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack [are being recalled] because they contain peanuts which are not mentioned on the label,” a statement by the Food Standards Agency confirmed. “This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.”

“If you have bought the above products do not eat them,” the agency cautioned. “Instead, return them to any Tesco store for a full refund. For more information contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.”