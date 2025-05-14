Tesco apologise for mistakenly telling shoppers they received £100 in Clubcard points

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesco has written an apology to customers after the supermarket giant mistakenly told them they had received £100 worth of Clubcard points.

Shoppers were sent an email on Sunday afternoon, informing them that £100 in points had been added to their account.

The hand-out was linked to a promotion alongside EasyJet this year where Clubcard members booking holidays using vouchers got 10,000 Clubcard points.

However, the email was incorrectly sent out to shoppers who had not booked a holiday through the deal.

Less than 24 hours after the initial promise of points, the supermarket giant sent another email, apologising to customers for the mistake.

Customers annoyed by the miscommunication still vented their annoyance on social media.

Tom Curzon wrote on X: WTF is this about Tesco? I demand £100 of club card points NOW!!

Ellie wrote: “Did anyone else get this weird Tesco email today about £100 of clubcard points being ours and then not being ours?”

Liz wrote: “Very disappointed for the false advertising. When will you update my clubcard account with the £100?

The correction email sent by Tesco was Monday was titled “Oops - that email wasn’t meant for you!”

In the email, Zoe Evans, from the UK customer engagement centre, wrote: “We sent you an email about our Reward Partners on Sunday 11 May (great!). Unfortunately, we mistakenly said we’d added £100 of Clubcard points to your account for booking an easyJet holiday (not so great!).

“We’re very sorry for any confusion we caused, and we hope you have a lovely summer, whatever your holiday plans.”

The promotion on receiving Clubcard points through EasyJet bookings lasted from 17 February to 13 April, with the points allocated to those eligible by the end of June.

The deal with the holiday-maker was to mark the 30-year anniversary of the clubcard scheme.

Shoppers use the card in-store or online to earn a point for each £1 spent. Once a set number of points have been earned, the money is turned into a voucher that can be used to get money off a shop at Tesco, or with reward partners.