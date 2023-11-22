Tesco’s two-week warning to anyone with a Clubcard

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tesco has issued a warning to customers to spend their Clubcard vouchers before they expire at the end of the month.

More than 20 million people in the UK hold a Tesco Clubcard, which allows shoppers to receive discounts on selected items as well as rack up points they can redeem later as vouchers for use in-store.

But while they are racking up points, many are forgetting to use them before they expire. Tesco customers have now been reminded to spend more than £16m worth of Clubcard vouchers before they expire at the end of November.

The vouchers, which were first issued in November 2021, will expire on 30 November 2023 and could instead be used to help out at a tough time of year for family budgets.

Emma Botton, Tesco Group Customer Director, said: “We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard is the best way to get great value with Tesco.

“With more than £16m worth of Clubcard vouchers due to expire at the end of November, we’re reminding customers to spend them now – or even use them to get ahead with some early Christmas shopping.”

Last December, Tesco announced that it was revising its Clubcard scheme to give out coupons to loyal shoppers more often.

Tesco Clubcard vouchers are issued every three months in February, May, August and November. The shop said that more than £100 million worth of new ones are set to be issued from October 30 - the highest amount issued at one time since 2015.

Customers can use their Clubcard vouchers on their weekly shop or fuel, treat themselves or use them towards 100 reward partners, including Pizza Express and Spa Seekers.