Tesco issues four-week warning to anyone with a Clubcard

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tesco has issued a four-week warning to customers to spend their Clubcard vouchers before they expire at the end of the month.

The supermarket giant warned Clubcard shoppers only have until 29 February to use £18m worth of Clubcard vouchers before they expire.

More than 20 million people in the UK hold a Tesco Clubcard, which allows shoppers to receive discounts on selected items as well as rack up points they can redeem later as vouchers for use in-store.

The vouchers were issued in February 2022, and while shoppers are racking up points, many are forgetting to use them before they expire.

The reminder for shoppers to use their old vouchers comes as more than £125m of new ones will be ready to use from 5 February.

Clubcard shoppers are urged to spend more than £18m worth of Clubcard vouchers before they expire on February 29 (PA Media)

Emma Botton, Tesco Group Customer Director, said: “Household budgets are still under pressure, and we want to help them stretch further.

“With more than £18m worth of vouchers due to expire at the end of the month, we’re reminding customers to spend them now.”

Tesco Clubcard vouchers are issued every three months in February, May, August and November. Customers can use their Clubcard vouchers on their weekly shop or fuel, or to pick up a new deal with Tesco Mobile.

They can also treat themselves by exchanging their Clubcard vouchers for 2x the value with 100+ Reward Partners including PizzaExpress, Alton Towers Resort and Hotels.com.

Earlier this year, Tesco announced that customers can collect double Clubcard points when they shop until February 25.

It is the first time the supermarket has offered a double points event like this in over a decade, with over 20 million Tesco Clubcard members set to benefit.