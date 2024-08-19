Tesco urgently recalls meat-free burgers over health risk

Support truly

Tesco has recalled its “melt in the middle” meat-free burgers because they might be too hot.

The product recall, issued by the high street giant, is because of a “burn risk” to customers from the 240g Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free Burgers with Melting Middle.

The recall, issued on Friday, states: “Tesco are taking the precautionary step of recalling Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free Burgers with Melting Middle because the centre of the burgers may maintain a high temperature once cooked.

“This may result in a burn risk to customers.”

People have been told not to eat the burgers and to return them to any Tesco store for a full refund.

The recall adds that “no receipt is required”.

On the box, the burgers - made from fava bean and pea protein - are described as “succulent and tangy” and “with an American style mustard and gherkin melt”.

A Food Standards Agency alert about the product says “the melting middle could potentially cause a burn risk to consumers when biting into the burger”.

Other recalls in recent weeks according to food.gov.uk include:

Heron Foods is recalling The Smileys Surprise Egg because it contains hazelnuts (nuts) which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to hazelnuts (nuts).

Rathbones Kear is recalling various packs of crumpets because they may contain small pieces of metal. The possible presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.

Dunnes Stores is recalling Italian Tomato and Basil Sauce because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Leo’s Import Export & Trading Ltd recalls Buram Nuts in Syrup because it may contain foreign bodies. The product also contains apricot kernels which pose a risk to human health because of the release of hydrogen cyanide when consumed, making the product unsafe to eat.

The Isle of Wight Meat Company is recalling several Isle of Wight Meat Co Biltong because the products have been produced without the relevant approval, making them unsafe to eat.