Tesco urgently recalls sea salt because it could contain small pieces of plastic

Tesco has urgently recalled a batch of cooking salt over fears it could contain small pieces of plastic.

The product being pulled from the shelves is the supermarket’s own brand 1.5kg salt bags, worth £1.90.

The food safety watchdog has issued a “do not eat” warning over the product.

Officials at the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned that the possible presence of plastic “could be harmful if eaten”.

The recall only affects salt with the batch code 3200. No other batches are at risk.

Shoppers who have bought products with this batch code are urged not to use it and instead return it to their nearest Tesco supermarket.

A full refund will be offered to affected customers, who do not need a receipt to get their money back.

The recall relates to 1.5kg bags of British cooking salt with the batch number 3200 (Food Standards Agency)

A spokesperson for the supermarket giant said: “We have been made aware that a specific batch of Tesco Cooking Salt 1.5kg may have been contaminated with small pieces of plastic. This could potentially pose a risk if ingested.

“Please do not consume this product and return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required. Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

Customers can call the company’s customer services for further details, on 0800 505 555.

Other products recalled in July include Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone Cider, because of the risk of bottles exploding, Potts’ Truffle Mayonnaise, because of the presence of Listeria, and Yaadgaar’s Celebration Cakes because of undeclared soya.

Two recall notices were issued for Sci-Mx Nutrition’s Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour, sold at Home Bargains, because of high levels of caffeine.

Bumerang Ltd recalled its Candy Stars Lollipops because of the sticks’ “sharp ends” while Tesco also recalled its Free From Snacks because of undeclared gluten.

This included Tesco Free From Onion Rings, Tesco Free From Cheese Flavour Balls, and Tesco Free From Bacon Rashers.