Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tesco urgently recalls sea salt because it could contain small pieces of plastic

Shoppers at Tesco can return the 1.5kg bag of British Cooking Salt, worth £1.90, for a full refund

Laura Sharman
Tuesday 01 August 2023 16:32
Comments
<p>Food safety watchdogs issued a “do not eat” warning over the Tesco product</p>

Food safety watchdogs issued a “do not eat” warning over the Tesco product

(REUTERS)

Tesco has urgently recalled a batch of cooking salt over fears it could contain small pieces of plastic.

The product being pulled from the shelves is the supermarket’s own brand 1.5kg salt bags, worth £1.90.

The food safety watchdog has issued a “do not eat” warning over the product.

Recommended

Officials at the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned that the possible presence of plastic “could be harmful if eaten”.

The recall only affects salt with the batch code 3200. No other batches are at risk.

Shoppers who have bought products with this batch code are urged not to use it and instead return it to their nearest Tesco supermarket.

A full refund will be offered to affected customers, who do not need a receipt to get their money back.

The recall relates to 1.5kg bags of British cooking salt with the batch number 3200

(Food Standards Agency)

A spokesperson for the supermarket giant said: “We have been made aware that a specific batch of Tesco Cooking Salt 1.5kg may have been contaminated with small pieces of plastic. This could potentially pose a risk if ingested.

“Please do not consume this product and return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required. Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

Customers can call the company’s customer services for further details, on 0800 505 555.

Other products recalled in July include Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone Cider, because of the risk of bottles exploding, Potts’ Truffle Mayonnaise, because of the presence of Listeria, and Yaadgaar’s Celebration Cakes because of undeclared soya.

Two recall notices were issued for Sci-Mx Nutrition’s Ultra Muscle Strawberry Flavour, sold at Home Bargains, because of high levels of caffeine.

Recommended

Bumerang Ltd recalled its Candy Stars Lollipops because of the sticks’ “sharp ends” while Tesco also recalled its Free From Snacks because of undeclared gluten.

This included Tesco Free From Onion Rings, Tesco Free From Cheese Flavour Balls, and Tesco Free From Bacon Rashers.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in