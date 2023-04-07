Tesco urgently recalls breakfast cereal over allergy risk fears

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tesco has recalled a popular breakfast cereal after some packs of the vegan product became contaminated with off-label milk and nuts.

The Food Standards Agency has issued an alert regarding Tesco Free From Bran Flakes after a mistake meant the product posed “a possible health risk” for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or hazelnuts.

Some 300g packs of the cereal with a best-before date of 26 May 2024 may contain a small amount of chocolate pillows, which contain the two ingredients not found on the label.

Tesco has recalled the product, with customers advised to return affected items to its stores for a full £2 refund, with no receipt required.

The recall notice states: “We have been made aware that some packs of Tesco Free From Bran Flakes 300g may contain a small amount of another variant of cereal (chocolate pillows), which contains milk and hazelnut.

“This is not declared on the Tesco Free From Bran Flakes 300g packaging and therefore the product could pose a safety risk to those people with an allergy or intolerance to milk and/or nuts.”

The cereal and branding is aimed at those with specific diets, likely relating to allergies and intolerances, stating prominently on the front of the box that it is free of gluten, wheat and milk.

The product description for the fortified rice and maize flakes states: “We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love.”

Tesco has been forced to recall 300g packs of Free From Bran Flakes with a best before date of 26 May 2024 (Joe Giddens/PA)

For those with allergies, both milk and hazelnuts can lead to life-threatening anaphylaxis in severe cases, caused by the immune system wrongly identifying the foods as a threat.

While an allergy to cow’s milk affects two to three out of 100 babies in the UK, most outgrow their allergy during childhood and it is uncommon in adults, according to Anaphylaxis UK. Reactions can be either immediate or delayed, and can include a rash, swelling of lips, face or eyes, stomach pain, and vomiting and diarrhoea.

Intolerance to lactose, the sugar found in dairy products, can also cause stomach pain, bloating, and sickness and diarrhoea.

Just over a month ago, Tesco was forced to recall its 350g Arrabiata sauce over fears some items could contain milk not declared on the label.