Around 1,600 jobs are at risk of being axed at Tesco as the supermarket giant sets out plans to shake up its overnight operations and restructure stores.

Britain's largest supermarket said it plans to move overnight restocking roles to daytime hours in 36 large stores and 49 convenience shops across the country.

Tesco also said some 36 of its petrol stations will see staff numbers stripped back as they become pay-at-pump services during overnight hours.

It comes after the retailer confirmed on Monday that it plans to close its Jack's discount supermarket arm, with seven stores shutting for good and the remaining six becoming Tesco shops.

On Monday, Tesco also revealed it is closing meat, fish and deli counters in 317 stores.

It is understood that this move will also affect hundreds of shop workers.

Tesco stressed that these employees will all be offered alternative jobs and did not include them in the 1,600 figure.

The firm cited the competitive and crowded grocery market and changing shopping habits of customers during the Covid pandemic as reasons for the changes.

Tesco UK and Republic of Ireland CEO Jason Tarry said: “We operate in a highly competitive and fast-paced market and our customers are shopping differently, especially since the start of the pandemic.

"We are always looking at how we can run our business as simply and efficiently as possible, so that we can re-invest in the things that matter most to customers. The changes we are announcing today will help us do this.

He added: "Our priority now is to support our impacted colleagues through these changes and, wherever possible, find them alternative roles within our business.”

Tesco said it is aiming to redeploy all affected staff, and highlighted 3,000 vacancies across its operations.

The restructuring moves come despite the company telling shareholders last month that it expects to post record profits of more than £2.6 billion for the current financial year.

Tesco is among the grocery retailers that flourished during the pandemic as customers spent more time at home.