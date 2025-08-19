Thousands urge watchdog to block Tesla from supplying electricity to UK homes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of people have asked the energy watchdog to block Tesla from supplying British households with electricity.

More than 8,000 people have asked Ofgem to block the move due to Elon Musk’s “clear political agenda”.

The company applied for a licence from the energy regulator last month, aiming to start supplying power to homes and businesses in England, Scotland and Wales as soon as next year.

But its billionaire owner’s political activity, including his support for Donald Trump and far-right activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has drawn objections to the application from the public.

Campaign group Best for Britain has urged the public to write to Ofgem, arguing Mr Musk is not a “fit and proper” person to have “a foothold in our essential services”.

Some 8,462 people have used the group’s online tool to lodge objections with Ofgem so far.

Best for Britain’s chief executive Naomi Smith said: “We’ve all had a front row seat to Musk’s malign influence, turning Twitter into an incubator for right-wing hate, promoting baseless conspiracy theories and helping Trump secure a second term as US president – something that continues to change our world in profoundly dangerous ways.

“British people are rightly against Musk being anywhere near our electricity supply and that’s why we are encouraging more people to make their views known before Friday by using our online tool to write to Ofgem and say they oppose this power grab – it only takes two minutes.”

Many oppose the move due to Musk’s political views ( Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA )

Members of the public have until Friday to comment on the application, after which Ofgem will decide whether to grant Tesla a licence to supply electricity.

The electric car manufacturer, run by the world’s richest man, also has a solar energy and battery storage business.

Tesla has been involved in the UK energy market since 2020, when it was granted a licence to be an electricity generator.

In the US, the group has been an electricity supplier in Texas for the past three years.

The application comes amid a backdrop of waning demand for Tesla’s electric vehicles across Europe in recent months.

Industry figures showed an almost 60% plunge in the number of new Tesla registrations in the UK in July, compared with a year earlier.

Data showed that 987 new vehicles were registered in the UK in July compared with 2,462 in the same month a year earlier.

Tesla was approached for comment for this story.