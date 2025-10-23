Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly announce they are leaving Strictly Come Dancing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have announced they are leaving the BBC dance programme.

In a joint statement shared on Instagram on Thursday, the co-hosts, who have fronted the series together since 2014, said they would be leaving the show at the end of the current series.

“We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream,” they said.

“We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.

“We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show.

“They’re the most brilliant team and we’ll miss them every day.

“We will cry when we say the last ‘keep dancing’ but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza.”

Daly, 56, presented the series since it first launched in 2004 alongside the late Sir Bruce Forsyth, while Winkleman, 53, fronted its weekday companion show, It Takes Two.

Winkleman eventually moved on to host the Sunday night results show alongside Daly and joined the main show every Saturday from 2014, after Sir Bruce stepped down.

The pair picked up the entertainment programme gong at the Bafta TV Awards in 2024 and were made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours for their services to broadcasting.

Following the announcement, the duo both shared separate posts on their Instagram pages with a string of photographs.

Winkleman said: “It’s very difficult to put into words exactly what Strictly has meant to me. It’s been the greatest relationship of my career.

“I’ve always believed it’s best to leave a party before you’re fully ready to go and I know the new hosts will be magnificent, I look forward to watching them take Strictly to new heights. As for Tess – I’m so so lucky I got to stand next to you. You’re funny, kind, whip smart and a true friend and I love you.”

Winkleman began her career as a TV and radio presenter fronting a range of BBC TV shows including Comic Relief and The Great British Sewing Bee.

She went on to present a range of programmes on BBC Radio 2 until 2024, including the comedy quiz series Hot Gossip, the Claudia Winkleman Arts Show and Claudia On Sunday.

The Bafta-winning broadcaster also presents the hit BBC game show The Traitors, and its spin-off series, The Celebrity Traitors, and won best entertainment performance at the 2023 awards.

Daly also shared a statement which read: “Strictly has been more than just a television programme. It’s felt like having a third child, a second family, and a huge part of my life since that very first show back in 2004.

“From that very first series, I had the great honour of standing alongside the incomparable Sir Bruce Forsyth. Brucie set the tone for everything that Strictly became: warmth, wit, connection and pure showbiz magic.

“Thank you for the laughter, the friendship and the countless memories over all these years. You’ve filled my heart in ways I’ll never forget. I’ll miss you all so much.

“To my beloved Claud – what an absolute joy and pleasure it has been sharing this adventure with you. You’re one of a kind, and I’ll treasure every giggle, every live show, and every backstage moment we’ve shared. I’m so grateful to have you as my friend for life.”

Daly first appeared on TV in 1999 as the host of The Big Breakfast’s Find Me A Model competition on Channel 4.

She went on to present a range of shows and awards including ITV’s makeover show Home On Their Own, replacing Ulrika Jonsson in 2003, co-hosted Channel 5’s Back To Reality with Richard Bacon and presented the annual charity appeal show BBC Children In Need numerous times.

The pair’s announcement was met with heartfelt reaction from current and former Strictly professionals, contestants and judges.

Motsi Mabuse, who has been on the show’s judging panel since 2019, wrote on Instagram: “Going to miss you so much! You’re an icon and inspiration. Still in shock, but wishing you love and best wishes.”

Professional Dianne Buswell, who had been paired with Stefan Dennis for the current series before he was forced to pull out because of injury, said: “These ladies will be missed.”

Former contestant and DJ Clara Amfo said: “This is quite surreal. Salute to you both, shouldn’t be radical for two women to present prime time TV together, you two do it with such genuine joy towards each other. Big respect!”

Former It Takes Two presenter Rylan Clark said: “Adore you both the world. The biggest pleasure working with you both. Pair of icons xxx.”

Television presenter Helen Skelton who appeared as a contestant on Strictly in 2022, said whoever steps in to replace Winkleman and Daly has “big shoes to fill”.

She told BBC 5 Live: “You look at Tess’s eyes when you finish a dance. On behalf of everyone who’s been on that dance floor, you look at Tess for reassurance – and Claudia for a laugh.

“It’s a real shame. They’ve served that show so well. It’s going to leave a massive hole. I can’t for one second think that was an easy decision. It’s become their identity.

“Tess has done the show for 21 years; it’s been her whole life. So, I think people will be sad when they go.

“Whoever steps into it next has big shoes to fill.”

Kate Phillips, chief content officer for the BBC, described the announcement as the “end of an era”, with the co-hosts being “integral” to the show’s success.

She said: “They’ve both been such incredible hosts at the very heart of the show, their passion and dedication has gone above and beyond. They’ve been integral to Strictly’s success over the last 20 years, but I understand why they’ve decided it’s time to hang up the glitter ball and get their weekends back.”

Suzy Lamb, managing director of entertainment at BBC Studios, added: “Tess brought elegance, poise, and a genuine love for the show that never waned from the very start. And with Claudia’s charm and razor-sharp wit joining us from It Takes Two in 2014, it cemented a partnership that has kept our audience captivated ever since.

“Tess and Claudia are much more than presenters to us, they are part of the Strictly production family – and whilst we’ll miss them dearly, we wish them nothing but the best.”

The show’s executive producer, Sarah James, labelled the pair as the “matriarchs” of the Strictly family, adding they are the “best duo of presenters” in the business.

She said: “They have championed countless celebrities on the dancefloor, led us all through two series during the pandemic, but more importantly they have a deep and genuine bond with the show and every single member of the team.

“We have been together and supported each other for a long time – through pregnancies, births and deaths – and to say we will all miss them terribly is an understatement.”