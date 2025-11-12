Strictly host Tess Daly among those to be honoured at Windsor Castle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV presenter Tess Daly will be among those accepting honours from the King on Wednesday as she is officially made an MBE at Windsor Castle.

The 56-year-old and her Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman were both made MBEs in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting.

It follows Daly and Winkleman’s announcement last month that the two will leave the show after fronting it together since 2014.

Their last appearance together on the show will be its Christmas special, which will air on December 25.

Former EastEnders star Anita Dobson will also attend the royal Berkshire residence on Wednesday as she was made an OBE for services to charitable fundraising and philanthropy.

The 76-year old London-born actress, best known for playing Queen Vic landlady Angie Watts on the BBC soap, is a patron of several charities including Thames Hospice and Focus Foundation, which provides support for grassroots charities and local organisations.

The actress is an ambassador for the Sick Children’s Trust and a former president of Phab, a charity that helps children and adults with and without disabilities to feel independent and confident.

Dobson recently reprised her role as Angie for EastEnders’ 40th anniversary, appearing in the Queen Vic as a ghost while her adopted daughter, Sharon Watts, played by Letitia Dean, was seen fighting for her life after an explosion in the pub.

The shock return won the show the scene of the year gong at the 2025 British Soap Awards.

Shadow housing secretary Sir James Cleverly will also receive his knighthood during the same ceremony, which he was awarded in Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list.

Detective Superintendent Katherine Goodwin, the Met Police chief who led the manhunt for the murderer of marketing executive Sarah Everard in 2021, is also to receive the King’s Police Medal.

Her investigation led to the conviction of Met police officer Wayne Couzens.