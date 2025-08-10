Man killed after tractor crashes into parked cars at vintage car show
Members of the public provided first aid at the scene
A man has died after a tractor drove through fields and crashed into parked vehicles following a vintage car show.
It is believed that a man who had been driving a tractor through fields near Monks Lane in Fiddington, near Tewkesbury and collided with hedges and some stationary vehicles at around 11.25pm.
A passenger, a man aged in his 50s, sustained serious injuries in the crash, with members of the public providing first aid at the scene.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said officers attended and also provided first aid, but the man died at the scene.
His next of kin and the coroner are aware.
A man in his 20s, who is believed to have been driving the tractor, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through alcohol, a force spokesman confirmed.
Organisers of the Severn Vale Vintage Club annual show, which took place at the location of the incident on Saturday, said the event would be closed on Sunday because of the incident.
The show included “vehicles and machinery from yesteryear”, as well as arena displays, dog classes and traditional country games, according to its website.
In a brief statement shared on its homepage, the show said: “Any online purchases will be re-funded in due course. Please accept our apologies.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police can provide information online by completing the following form and quoting incident 591 of August 9.