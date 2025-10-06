Animal charity asks TfL to remove ‘disturbing’ post about taking cats on Tube

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An animal protection charity has asked Transport for London (TfL) to remove a “disturbing” social media video giving advice to cat owners on how to take their pets on public transport.

The video, posted on the TfL Instagram account, shows cats being taken on the London Underground while outside of their backpack-style carriers and on leads – with a caption that reads: “This is your sign to start travelling with your pet around London.”

The post also shows the cats playing with toys inside a carriage, with the voiceover telling owners they can “let them relax on the floor” during the trip.

The Cats Protection charity called the idea “shocking”, and warned such travelling conditions would be “hugely stressful” for the animals.

“It is disturbing to see Transport for London apparently normalising passengers taking cats on the underground with a social media reel aimed at young people,” said Nicky Trevorrow, senior behaviour manager at Cats Protection.

“Busy stations and crowded underground platforms with loud and sudden noises, such as trains arriving, announcements, and crowds, should be off limits for cats.

“It is shocking to think that anyone would travel on the underground with their cat on a lead or draped on their shoulders.

“It is not only poor welfare, it’s unsafe.”

The TfL video advises cat owners to follow four basic rules for travelling with their pets on public transports, including going equipped with pet carriers and escape-proof harnesses, treats, water, and toys.

It also tells owners not to allow their cats to sit on passenger seats, but to place them inside their carriers or on the floor if kept on a lead.

Cat owners should also take the lift or stairs when possible, and to keep them in or on the carrier when taking the escalators, the post said.

Finally, the video advises cat owners “not to overwhelm your pets” by considering off peak travel and “routes that provide space and comfort”.

The charity said it has formally contacted Transport for London asking for the video to be removed from the company’s social media channels.

“Promotion of cats travelling on the Tube risks encouraging more people to take an action which can be hugely stressful for cats,” a spokesperson for Cats Protection said.

“The charity advises, when a cat needs transporting, such as for a vet visit, a safe and sturdy carrier with a secure door should be used, rather than a cat backpack or collar and lead.”

Sarah Elliott, central veterinary officer at Cats Protection, added: “Restraining a cat on a lead or taking it on unnecessary journeys in backpacks can cause significant stress and inhibit a cat’s natural behaviours.

“Cats are territorial and like to roam freely, rather than go on leisure outings away from their familiar home. As well as the obvious safety and welfare concerns, cat harnesses prevent the flight response and feeling trapped can significantly escalate stress in cats.”

The TfL Conditions of Carriage currently allow assistance dogs and “any other dog or inoffensive animal” to be taken on public transport, adding owners “must keep it under control on a lead or in a suitable container and must not allow it on a seat”.