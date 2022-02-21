London to lift mandatory mask rules on tube, Sadiq Khan announces

London’s mayor today announced that he expects to lift the requirement to wear face coverings while onboard Transport for London (TfL) services.

It comes after Boris Johnson told the MPs this afternoon of major changes being made to Covid restrictions in the UK.

His announcement in the Commons anticipates an end to self-isolation rules, free testing and the requirement for anyone testing positive in England to stay indoors come Thursday.

“Following the government dropping all legal Covid restrictions, and in light of falling infection levels in London, it is expected that wearing a face covering will no longer be a condition of carriage on the TfL network,” Mr Khan said.

He said TfL will likely continue to recommend their use on the network. “I urge passengers to be considerate of their fellow Londoners and continue to wear a face covering where appropriate unless exempt.”

Mr Khan also called on the government to “rethink its plans to abandon free testing” as well as ensuring financial support for those that cannot work from home if they test positive.

