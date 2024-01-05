‘All is lost’: Captain of party boat sunk in Thames speaks of devastation

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The captain of a sunken party boat has spoken of his devastation after his beloved vessel vanished under the murky brown River Thames amid flash flooding across London.

The Bar&Co vessel, described as “the floating bar rocking the Thames”, sunk in high winds and rising water levels as it was moored by Temple in between Blackfriars and Waterloo Bridges on Thursday.

Owner Jorge Gallardo said he had been running the business for 15 years and was now looking for another job in events to help raise his daughter in the aftermath of the sinking.

The mast of the ship can be seen (PA)

He told The Independent he was feeling “terrible” as he counted the immense cost of losing the converted sailing barge.

He said: “I’m too upset to speak. It is likely the storm damaged it. We heard it was sinking around midday, one of the crew rushed down but it was too late - the boat couldn’t be saved.

“It was always my dream to own a boat like this in London.

“It was successful I put all my savings and energy into it. But I’m not the owner of the boat so I don’t get any insurance [payout].

“I’m going to need help. Now I’m a single parent with a seven-year-old daughter and no income. I feel terrible.”

The vessel, named Wilfred, had on board TVs, a fully licensed bar, a restaurant and a nightclub, which could serve 125 revellers until 3am.

Built in 1926 Wilfred worked in the sand and ballast trade under the ownership of Thomas Scholey & Co. Ltd, out of Dawson Wharf, Greenwich with sister ships were called Pip and Squeak.

In 1938, she was converted into a motor barge to trade in general cargo before retiring and being relaunched as the ‘El Barco Latino’ restaurant ship in 1991.

Hackney Wick was left underwater (LFB)

One passerby said on Facebook: “Sad to see Wilfred sunk today. Let’s hope this historic sailing barge can be restored and back again soon!”

Warning for other boaters about sunken vessel (Port of London Authority)

The Port of London Authority has advised vessels to pass Temple Pier with “great caution” as they tweeted that a “vessel has sunk on the inside of Temple Pier”.

The sinking came as 50 people were evacuated from homes in Hackney Wick after a canal burst its banks flooding across 10 acres.

The River Lea burst its banks, causing water to flood between Dace Road and Wick Road which affected nearby properties.

Station Commander Dan Capon, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters worked through the night to ensure the scene was safe and evacuated a number of people from surrounding buildings.

“We urged people to avoid the area where possible. Remember - if your property is affected by flooding, move to a higher level where possible. If you are in immediate danger, call 999. Follow the advice of the operator.”

An astonishing 302 flood warnings were in place across the UK on Friday morning.