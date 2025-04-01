Girl missing in Thames named as search continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An 11-year-old girl who is missing after she entered the River Thames on Monday has been named by the Metropolitan Police as Kaliyah Coa.

Kaliyah, who had been playing during a school inset day, entered the water near Barge House Causeway, near London City Airport in east London.

Emergency services were called at 1.23pm on Monday with London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade, the RNLI and the Coastguard searching for the missing schoolgirl.

A police statement said officers are now leading a recovery mission along the Thames to find Kaliyah.

Chief Superintendent Dan Card, local policing commander for north east London, said: “Our specialist officers are supporting Kaliyah’s family through this deeply upsetting time and our thoughts go out to all those impacted by what has happened.

“We are committed to finding Kaliyah and are working with partners to conduct a thorough search over a wide area – utilising drone technology and boats.

“I’d like to thank the members of public, our first responding officers, and colleagues from other emergency services, as they responded rapidly to carry out a large-scale search during a highly pressurised and distressing time.

“Equally we appreciate this has affected the wider community who have been extremely supportive. You will see extra officers in the area during the coming days – if you have any concerns then please speak to them.”

Local residents said they had heard shouts and screams and other children who were playing had said a girl had disappeared in the water and they could not find her.

Kerry Benadjaoud, 62, told the PA news agency she had taken a life ring down to the water but could not see the girl.

Barge House Causeway is a concrete slope that goes directly into the River Thames and is used to transport boats.

Residents pointed out that it appeared to be covered in moss and is slippery.