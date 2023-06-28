Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Contingency plans for the potential collapse of the country’s largest water supplier are reportedly being drawn up by officials, sparking fears of a multibillion-pound taxpayer bailout.

Government ministers and Ofwat, the industry regulator, have started talks about putting Thames Water into special administration, according to Sky News. The company, which serves 15 million customers across London and the Thames Valley, has debts of £14bn.

Any deal placing Thames Water into special administration would essentially take the company into public ownership, with taxpayers already being clobbered by higher bills likely to pick up the tab.

It comes less than 24 hours after Sarah Bentley, Thames Water CEO, announced she was stepping down with immediate effect after three years in the job.

She was forced to give up her bonus after the company’s environmental and customer performance suffered.

Thames Water had been found to have discharged raw sewage into rivers where it operates.

It has also come under intense scrutiny in recent years because of its bad record on leaks, sewage contamination, executive pay and shareholder dividends.

Despite giving up her bonus Ms Bentley netted a cool £1.6m despite those issues.

Sarah Bentley, Thames Water, was paid £1.6mn despite giving up bonus (PA)

Energy supplier Bulb, which had around 1.5 million customers, collapsed in 2021 and was placed into a similar insolvency process.

Thames Water’s bigger size has sparked fears that the insolvency process could cost billions of pounds.

Water industry ownership restrictions that prevent consolidation mean the money spent on the bailout of Bulb could be dwarfed if Thames Water was to fail.

The National Audit Office said in March that the government could spend up to £246m saving the failed suppliers.

This was significantly down on the £6.5bn estimate made in November by the Office for Budget Responsibility due to the sharp fall in wholesale gas prices.

Discussions about the firm’s insolvency, which involve the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), Ofwat and the Treasury, remain at a preliminary stage and relate at the moment only to contingency plans which may not need to be activated, Sky News reports.

Children’s minister Claire Coutinho did not comment directly on reports that the government has been drawing up contingency plans to prepare for the possible collapse of Thames Water.

While declining to be drawn on the reports, she told Sky News: “I certainly think there are water companies like Thames Water which are in difficult positions, but I think our position as government is to make sure that we have the right policies in place to see consumers protected but also that we’re dealing with things which are really important to the country, like dealing with the sewage leaks.

“So what we’ve been asking companies to do is to make sure they’re putting forward investment plans and then what we’ve separately been doing is helping households with their family finances through cost of-living support.”