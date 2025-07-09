Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A water company has warned it will have to announce a hosepipe ban affecting millions of people unless the current water shortages improve “significantly”.

Thames Water urged customers to limit the amount of water they are using to avoid the need for restrictions.

They said supplies had been stretched by a lack of rain and increasing demand for water in the heat of the last few months.

"The ongoing dry weather and increased customer demand is impacting our water supplies across the Thames Valley,” it said.

"Unless the situation changes significantly, we will need to put usage restrictions, including a hosepipe ban, in place to ensure taps keep running for customers' essential use."

open image in gallery Yorkshire Water announced a hosepipe ban on Tuesday ( AP )

They said the demand for water in the Swindon and Oxfordshire areas peaked on 30 June at levels on par with the 2022 drought.

The firm urged customers to shorten the time they spend in showers, turn of the taps and let lawns go dry.

Yorkshire Water announced the first UK hosepipe ban of the summer on Tuesday, with the firm warning higher water demand, had left the region’s reservoirs at 55.8% full, which is 26.1% lower than they would normally be at this time of year.

In a video on social media site X, the Environment Agency for south east England said there had only been around 50 per cent of the expected rainfall over the past three months.

They declared a state of “prolonged dry weather” across most of the non-tidal Thames area, which includes large parts of Oxfordshire, Berkshire, and Surrey.

“Over the last few months, we have had lower than average rainfall, which is now impacting some of our surface and groundwater bodies,” said Tom Entwistle, a local agency official.

“Our teams are working closely with water companies and other abstractors to provide advice on water availability and we ask that you carefully consider your individual water use, as small individual reductions add up to make a big difference to reducing the pressure on our valuable water resources and the environment.”

England has been battling soaring temperatures in recent months, with highs nearing 35C and at least two heatwaves.

A National Drought Group meeting convened in June found that England had experienced its driest March, April and May since 1893.

Several areas have already been designated as suffering prolonged dry weather, while droughts have been declared in north-west England and Yorkshire.