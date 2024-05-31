Thames Water warns hundreds of people in Surrey not to drink tap water

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Hundreds of Surrey residents have been warned not to drink tap water after testing found a “possible deterioration” of supplies.

Thames Water urged residents of up to 616 homes in the village of Bramley to avoid using tap water for drinking, cooking or brushing their teeth.

“We are asking 616 Bramley properties not to drink the tap water following recent water sampling results,” a Thames Water spokesperson said.

“The health and safety of our customers is our number one priority, and we would like to reassure residents that this is a precautionary measure.”

Have you been affected by this incident? Email alexander.butler@independent.co.uk

Thames Water urged residents of up to 616 homes in Bramley, Surrey, to avoid using tap water after a ‘possible deterioration’ of supplies was discovered. File photo ( PA Wire )

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said bottled water stations were being set up in the village. Bramley is part of the South West Surrey constituency that he represented until parliament was dissolved on Thursday.

It comes after South West Water was forced to apologise after dozens of people in Brixham, Devon, were infected with a diarrhoea-type illness which had contaminated water supplies.

Earlier this month, health officials confirmed 22 cases of cryptosporidiosis in Brixham, Devon, with up to 100 people reporting symptoms to their GP, after water supplies were infected.

Cryptosporidiosis is an infection caused by a parasite found in animal stools that can be passed on to humans. South West Water said it had identified a “damaged” valve on its network where the parasite might have entered the water system.

The government has said the incident would be investigated thoroughly by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Drinking Water Inspectorate.

A Thames Valley spokesperson added: “We are in the process of delivering letters and bottled water to the affected properties.

“We are also identifying locations to set-up bottled water stations and we will share this information with our customers as soon as possible.

“We are already on site in the village proactively replacing sections of our pipes on Horsham Road to reduce the risk to our customers.”