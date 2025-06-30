MLAs raise concerns over violence against women after Sarah Montgomery murder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The epidemic of violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland is worsening, the Assembly has been told.

A number of MLAs raised concerns over gender-based violence as police continue to question a 28-year-old man over the murder of pregnant mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery.

The 27-year-old died at a house in Donaghadee in Co Down at the weekend.

The Assembly was told she was the 27th adult woman to be killed in Northern Ireland since 2020.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said the death of Ms Montgomery was an “unspeakable act of violence which has robbed her children of their mother and shattered a family forever”.

She added: “There is no grief more profound than that of a child torn from the love, safety and care of their mother.

“Their lives undoubtedly changed forever.”

Ms Hunter said: “This is not an isolated incident. It is part of a worsening epidemic of violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland.

“We are failing women, we are failing children and we are failing to meet this crisis with sufficient urgency, co-ordination and political will that it so greatly requires.

“Too many women in our communities live in fear, fear in their homes, fear on the streets and fear in their relationships.

“This fear is not imagined. It is real and it is justified.”

DUP North Down MLA Stephen Dunne described the death of Ms Montgomery as “devastating”.

He added:”Sarah is the 27th adult woman to be killed in Northern Ireland since 2020.

“The majority of these woman have been killed in their own homes, which is a truly shocking and devastating figure.

“A home should be a place of refuge and safety, but sadly that is not always the case.

“Again, it highlights the need for tougher sentencing as well, when we see so many lives ended and totally devastated and shattered with this ongoing scourge of our society of violence against women and girls.”

He added: “Donaghadee is a very close-knit and caring community and I know the community there is already rallying around the family of Sarah Montgomery.

“There is a real sense of shock and sadness and alarm around the devastating events at the weekend.”

Alliance Party MLA Connie Egan described the death of Ms Montgomery as an “absolutely tragic loss”.

She said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with Sarah’s loved ones, her family and, of course, her two little children who have to grow up without their mummy.

“Sarah was also pregnant at the time she was killed.

“This is an absolutely horrendous and tragic loss and I know the people in Donaghadee are shocked.

“Tributes left outside her home describe Sarah as a beautiful, kind and wonderful mother.”

She added: “Sarah was the 27th woman to have been killed in Northern Ireland since 2020.

“Our rates of violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland are shockingly high and it is completely unacceptable.”

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips said that police received a report at about 2.15pm on Saturday of an unconscious woman with a serious injury inside a house in the Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, who provided medical treatment at the scene,” he added.

Ms Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene.