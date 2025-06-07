King and Duchess of Edinburgh visit Royal Windsor Flower Show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has visited the Royal Windsor Flower Show, which this year is inspired by an idea from his book.

Charles, who has a passion for gardening, stopped to smell the flowers during his visit to the show which is billed as “a joyful one-day celebration of gardening, nature, food and traditional crafts”.

Gardener Alan Titchmarsh, who is the honorary president of the Royal Windsor Rose & Horticultural Society, helped to welcome the royal party including the Duchess of Edinburgh who officially opened the event.

The theme for this year’s show, held at the York Club in Windsor Great Park, is Patterns in Nature’ inspired by Charles’s 2010 book called Harmony: A New Way Of Looking At Our World.

The King’s Foundation explains Charles’s philosophy of harmony is aimed at understanding “the balance, order and relationships between ourselves and the natural world” to “create a more sustainable future”.

It adds: “The Harmony philosophy sees everything in nature as interconnected, including ourselves.

“This means taking a holistic approach to the challenges facing our planet, and looking to solve these challenges by working with nature, rather than against her.”

Apart from looking at the displays Charles smiled and shook hands with members of the public and Sophie chatted with Chelsea pensioners.

There were also expert talks, demonstrations and hands-on workshops on offer for those who attended.

Saturday was the 118th edition of the show, which has Charles as its patron.