Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

King enjoys dram of whisky at Highland Games

Charles wore a kilt as he attended the games in Caithness on Saturday.

Jordan Reynolds
Saturday 02 August 2025 17:27 BST
The King attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness (Jane Barlow/PA)
The King attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The King enjoyed a dram of whisky and met competitors when he attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness.

Charles wore a traditional kilt and was pictured waving as he arrived at the games on Saturday.

He was seen smiling as he sat down in a marquee, and his cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto, was sat behind him.

The first Mey Games was held in the nearby village of Mey in 1970 to celebrate the late Queen Mother’s 70th birthday.

As guest of honour on the day, she declared the event a success and encouraged its organisers to make it an annual event.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in