Charles sees rose named in his honour during Chelsea Flower Show tour

The King walked with a shepherd’s crook as he toured the Chelsea Flower Show with the Queen and saw a rose named in his honour.

Charles and Camilla indulged their passion for gardening during their annual visit to the world-famous horticultural attraction, chatting to cutting-edge designers and first-timers like David Beckham.

Beckham wore a King’s Rose in his button hole, a new bloom bred by rose producer David Austin in support of the King’s Foundation, when he met the King and his wife outside Charles’ Highgrove pop-up shop with fellow foundation ambassador Alan Titchmarsh.

The stick sported by the King was similar to ones he has used at country show grounds over the years and he leaned on it as he and the Queen went their separate ways for much of the visit.

When Beckham met Camilla he said: “Your Majesty, it’s so nice to see you.”

As she gestured at his buttonhole, he said: “It’s so beautiful, so beautiful, congratulations.”

In footage of their meeting, Beckham appeared to thank the King for something, after the monarch asked: “You got it, didn’t you?”

He replied: “It was incredibly, thank you, it was very kind.”

Camilla was heard to say “Nice to see you again, glad you got the roses.”

The royal couple stood with the ambassadors as the Highgrove shopfront was ceremonially unveiled with the opening of a theatre-style pair of Sanderson-designed curtains, reflecting a partnership between the interior design house and the King’s Foundation.

The couple were given a tour of the shop by Scott Simpson, retail director at the King’s Foundation, who said the King “loved” the floral table cloth used for as part of a display and the “God save the King” tableware set.

Camilla enjoyed her time in the London Square Chelsea Pensioners Garden which will be moved a short distance into an open space used by the former servicemen and women at the end of the four-day flower show.

Archie Ferguson, 87, a former Army cook, who became a pensioner three years, ago quipped “don’t get too comfortable” when the Queen sat down around a table which had cushions that matched the famous scarlet tunics of the elderly service personnel.

The Queen joked as she looked at the group “you’ll blend in, we won’t know you’re here”.

With her brief trip with the King to Canada coming up, she told the group before she left: “I’m in Canada next week for a day and night.”

Earlier, when the Queen saw the King’s Rose creation, she told its creator David Austin its fragrance was “absolutely delicious” and said “It’s so pretty, I can’t wait to get some.”