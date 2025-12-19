King shares anecdotes of trying to avoid making headlines during Navy career

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has recalled fond memories of his time in the Navy as he reminisced about trying to avoid becoming “yet another headline” in the tabloids while captaining a ship during a gale.

Charles visited Royal Britannia Naval College in Dartmouth on Friday, more than 50 years after he trained there.

Giving a speech to 191 cadets, the monarch said his time at the college prepared him for his naval career, during which he took command of a Cold War-era minesweeper.

He said: “I have so many memories of my time here, particularly of driving up and down the Dart in the old picket boats as part of what I now see was a crash course in learning the rules of the road at sea by trying to avoid being mown down by over-enthusiastic yacht owners.

“These experiences served me well when, five years later, I ended up commanding one of the last wooden-walled ships in the Royal Navy – the Ton-class minehunter – and desperately tried to avoid becoming yet another headline in the tabloid newspapers by running into the jetty during a berthing operation in a force nine gale.

“This was all character-building stuff, which has stood me in good stead ever since.”

The King spent six weeks at Dartmouth from September 16 1971 as a graduate entrant.

During his time in the the Navy, he qualified as a helicopter pilot in 1974 and joined 845 Naval Air Squadron.

His last appointment was in February 1976, when he had command of the coastal minehunter HMS Bronington.

He used his severance pay of £7,400 to establish the Prince’s Trust – now known as the King’s Trust – which aims to improve the lives of disadvantaged young people in the UK.

Speaking to young officers who had concluded their 29-week training, as well as medical officers and chaplains, Charles added: “In facing new threats, risks and challenges, whether around our coastal waters or beyond, above or below the surface, or from the effects of ever-increasing and devastating natural disasters, the Royal Navy is evolving rapidly.

“Embracing new technologies, evaluating systems made possible by AI, and proactively introducing uncrewed platforms where operations allow, the service is characteristically leading the way.

“However, vessels and equipment alone do not deliver success – people do. Your role is to lead those people: to inspire and to create the conditions for excellence, in peace and war.”

He concluded: “You are all imbued with the same drive, determination and fighting spirit that have carried your forebears to victory.

“I can only wish each of you every possible success and good fortune as you embark on your future specialisations in the Senior Service.

“This country is lucky to have you.”

Midshipman Denholm Coxhill, who was inspected by the King, said he was filled with pride standing in front of his family.

He said: “I was trying not to smile and to be very serious, but it’s very hard to do it. It’s that overwhelming emotion that everything’s done and I can share it with them.”

He had a few words with the King, which he described as “surreal”, in a light-hearted exchange about pop music.

“He ended up asking me, ‘So you survived OK?’, then I said, ‘To quote Elton John, I’m still standing’, so I don’t think he’ll forget that one and I’m not going to forget it.”