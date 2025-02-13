King tells Swiss worker ‘my skiing days are behind me’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King revealed his skiing days were behind him when he chatted to a Swiss engineer during a visit to a wind turbine factory.

Charles, once a frequent visitor the Swiss Alps at this time of year for family ski trips, was speaking to Avzi Jusufi during a visit to the SeAH Wind plant on Teesside which manufactures 120m long turbine bases.

The King, 76, was shown a calibration roll machine which smooths the bend steel sheets into perfect cylinders as part of the manufacturing process.

Mr Jusufi and the King spoke about his native Switzerland and the mountains, the engineer who is working on installing the equipment said.

Colleague David Croft, from Campbeltown, Scotland, said: “The King said ‘I think my skiing days are behind me’.”

Charles donned a hard hat and fluorescent top over his thick overcoat for the draughty visit to the SeAH plant which is being constructed beside the River Tees.

It will produce up to four of the bases, known as monopiles, a week when it comes into full production.

The plant, the size of 14 football stadiums, is the largest of its kind in the world.

The King met apprentices from Middlesbrough and Hartlepool colleges, as well as 52-year-old Mohammed Saleem Butt, a former shop keeper and taxi driver who has retrained as a welder.

He said: “The King asked me really nice questions and he put me at ease.

“It was nice to see him.”

Mr Butt, from nearby South Bank, said the employment opportunity was a huge boost to the area.

“If you don’t grasp an opportunity with two hands, it’s your own fault,” he said.

The King spoke to apprentices Ella Power, 17, from Teesville, and Jemima Dunn, 19, from Redcar.

Ms Dunn said: “He asked me if many women were getting into the industry.

“I said there were and it was getting more inclusive.”

Paul Martin, production manager at the plant, said: “The King apologised for stopping production and dragging us away.

“You certainly don’t mind on a day like this.

“It was an honour and a privilege to meet the King.

“He was a nice gentleman and witty as well.”

SeAH Wind is Korea-based and its site on the Teesport free port site covers one million square feet of factory space.