King urges Trump to protect the environment in state banquet speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has emphasised the importance of protecting the environment in a speech at the lavish state banquet in honour of US President Donald Trump.

Charles said the legacy of both nations over the “next 250 years and beyond” is to ensure future generations can experience “natural treasures”.

He has long been an advocate for investing in nature, particularly when he was the Prince of Wales.

Mr Trump, meanwhile, has a very different attitude to environmental issues.

He declared an energy emergency on his first day back in the White House, promising to “drill, baby, drill” and eliminate what he called Joe Biden’s electric vehicle mandate.

Speaking at the start of the banquet, the King said: “In striving for a better world, we also have a precious opportunity to safeguard and to restore the wonders and beauty of nature for the generations who follow us.

“We share the ambition, and determination, to preserve our majestic lands and waters; above all, to ensure that we have clean water, clean air and clean food.

“Our legacy for the next 250 years and beyond is to ensure that our children, grandchildren and those who come after them can experience the awe and magnificence of the natural treasures found in the countryside, on the coasts, in the seas and in the national parks established by your predecessors and mine.”

Mr Trump nodded along as Charles spoke.