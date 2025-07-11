The Salt Path author’s next book delayed after ‘intrusive conjecture’, publisher says
In a statement on Friday, Penguin Michael Joseph, which published The Salt Path in 2018, said Raynor Winn’s next book On Winter Hill, will be delayed.
The publisher of The Salt Path has said the release of the author’s next book will be delayed after “intrusive conjecture” about her husband’s health.
Raynor Winn’s story, now a film starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs, tells how she and her husband, Moth, walked the South West Coast Path after losing their home.
The memoir also recounts how Moth was diagnosed with a neurological condition, but The Observer newspaper reported that Winn may have misrepresented the events that led to the couple losing their home and that experts had doubts over Moth having corticobasal degeneration (CBD).
In a statement on Friday, Penguin Michael Joseph, which published The Salt Path in 2018, said Winn’s next book On Winter Hill, which was due to be published in October, will now be delayed.
A spokeswoman for the publisher said: “Given recent events, in particular intrusive conjecture around Moth’s health condition, which has caused considerable distress to Raynor Winn and her family, it is our priority to support the author at this time.
“With this in mind, Penguin Michael Joseph, together with the author, have made the decision to delay the publication of On Winter Hill from this October.
“We will announce a new publication date in due course.”