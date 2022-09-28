Tony Gallagher appointed new editor of The Times as John Witherow steps down
Deputy editor promoted to editor effective immediately
The Times has appointed a new editor after John Witherow stepped down following nine years at the helm.
Former deputy editor Tony Gallagher said he was "delighted and enormously proud" after it was announced on Wednesday he would become editor effective immediately.
Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman of The Times’ parent company News Corp, said: “Tony is an exceptional editor with an expert and experienced eye on creating the best news package.
“His deft approach will be an asset to The Times in the years ahead.”
Mr Gallagher, 58, has served as deputy editor since 2020. The promotion to editor marks his third national newspaper editing job. He led the Daily Telegraph between 2009 and 2014, and The Sun between 2015 and 2020.
He also worked at the Daily Mail over two stints between 1990 and 2006 where he rose from reporter to assistant editor. He briefly served as a deputy editor between his jobs at the Telegraph and Sun.
Mr Gallagher said: “I am delighted and enormously proud to take on the editorship of The Times, the first paper I subscribed to as a teenage schoolboy. I am acutely conscious of the heritage of The Times but the title also has an exciting future.
“We have made significant strides with our digital transition – and there are more to come – but world-class storytelling will always be at the heart of what we do. With the most talented newsroom on Fleet Street, I am confident we can succeed in delivering for Times readers.”
In a meeting at The News Building on Tuesday, Mr Witherow announced he would be stepping down as editor to become chairman of Times Newspapers. Mr Murdoch hailed Mr Witherow as one of the great editors of his generation and praised his “immense contribution to journalism over the past 42 years.”
