Twelve children injured after ride collapses at Northern Ireland theme park

At least twelve children were injured after a funfair ride collapsed in Northern Ireland.

Emergency services were called to the major incident at Planet Fun at Carrickfergus Harbour shortly before 6pm on Saturday.

Four children were taken to hospital, with three going to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and one to Antrim Area Hospital.

It is understood their injuries are not life-threatening.

Eight other children suffered superficial injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

A spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said that around 200 people were in attendance at the theme park when the ride collapsed at around 5.58pm.

The Health and Safety Executive have been informed.

Planet Fun said in a statement that the park had closed for the night “due to unforeseen circumstances” and added: “All tickets will automatically be refunded. Further updates will follow.”

Stewart Dickson, Alliance MLA for East Antrim, said: “I am concerned with regards to reports of accident at the funfair on Saturday.

“I understand from early reports that injuries are not serious and hope that continues to be the case.

“Following this, it is now important that the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of whatever occurred.”