Mothers receive police apology over response to crash that killed sons

Two mothers whose sons were killed in a car crash while racing have received an apology from police over the response of officers at the scene.

Angela Pearson was initially told son Mason, 17, was alive after rushing to the crash site near Thirsk, while Sarah Turner only learned her boy George, also 17, had died when she saw a firefighter "throw a blanket over his head".

North Yorkshire Police has admitted its conduct "fell short" of the standards expected.

The teenagers were passengers in one of two cars racing on the A61 in March 2018 when the tragedy happened.

Driver Luke Ridley, 26, who had both Mason and George in his car at the time, later admitted death by dangerous driving and was jailed for 11 years.

He had hit speeds of 80mph before ploughing the car, a Volkswagen Bora, into that of a young family driving in the opposite direction.

It meant that the police and fire crews who dealt with Ms Pearson and Ms Turner were also having to help a critically injured six-month-old boy, three-year-old girl and their mother and father.

Speaking after the police apology, Ms Pearson, of Thirsk, said she was met at the scene by police stopping vehicles, and the police constable she spoke to "radioed up and said that Mason was fine, he was alive".

Once she was told her son had died, "there didn't seem to be a lot of compassion or empathy", she told the BBC.

She added: "We were sent on our merry way with no information about what to do, nobody came to see us and we didn't receive a phone call - it was the longest night of our lives.”

Mrs Turner, of Sowerby, also attended the crash scene and watched on as firefighters dismantled the car to get to those inside the vehicle.

She said: “One of them...from about seven foot away he just threw a blanket over [George's] head and that was the moment I knew he'd gone, that image will live with me forever."

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We recognise that the way that we initially responded to and supported the two families of those who had died, in the aftermath of the collision, was below the standard we should have achieved and added to their distress.

"We are very sorry that the level of service we provided fell short, and for any additional distress that was caused, and we would like to thank them for raising this with us so that we can ensure it does not happen again."

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service called it a “tragic, complex and extremely emotive incident involving multiple casualties”.