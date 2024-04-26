Mother pays tribute to aspiring stuntman killed in motorbike crash

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The heartbroken mother of an aspiring stuntman who died in a motorcycle crash has paid tribute to her son.

Thomas Auger, aged 23, was killed when he came off his Yamaha bike in Welwyn Garden City in Herfordshire last month.

In a statement issued by Herfordshire Police, his mother said her son “loved being physically active” and had “a passion for motorbikes and fast cars”.

She also revealed how Thomas had been due to take a trampoline stunt test this month in his pursuit of a career as stuntman.

“Tom was always a very happy, full of life, child,” she said. “He had learnt to ride his bike by age 4 and was fearless. If he set his mind to something, he would practice over and over until he achieved what he’d set out to achieve.”

She said Thomas was also passionate about karate, having started aged six and attaining his black belt by the age of 14. He then ran classes on karate through a county-based charity.

Thomas Auger attained his black belt in karate by the age of 14 and went on to teach others before he died ( Hertfordshire Police )

He also set up his own company installing security cameras and alarm systems.

But it was a career as a stuntman that he desired and he had been working through a register licence with a trampoline test booked before he died.

“He loved being physically active and when he wasn’t training for, or teaching, karate, he enjoyed trampolining, gymnastics and indoor climbing,” his mother said.

“He also had a passion for motorbikes and fast cars.

“If Tom’s passing means that each individual he touched can use just a spark of the love he gave, then the world can be a more peaceful and loving place.”

Thomas was born in Welwyn village, moving to Welwyn Garden City just before his eight birthday.

He left behind his mother and father, three older siblings Rachel, aged 31, Jake, 27, Emily, 24, and one younger brother, 11.

Latest figures on road casualties in Great Britain show 350 motorcyclists were killed in 2022, an increase of 13 per cent on the previous year.