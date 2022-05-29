Thomas Markle ‘feels lucky to be alive’ as he leaves hospital after suffering stroke
Meghan Markle’s father is reported to have suffered a fall days before his stroke
Meghan Markle’s estranged father has said he is “lucky to be alive” after suffering a stroke.
Thomas Markle, 77, was rushed to a hospital near his home in Rosarito, Mexico, on Monday before being transferred to a facility in San Diego, California.
He reportedly spent all week in a critical-care ward before being discharged on Friday night.
“I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive,” he told the Mail on Sunday.
“I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels.”
Meghan Markle reportedly reached out to her father’s team following his medical emergency, but away from prying eyes, paparazzi, and her Netflix documentary crew.
Mr Markle has never met husband Prince Harry nor the couple’s two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, who turns one next week.
“Despite their estrangement, Meghan is concerned,” a source told the Mirror. “She wants to know if there is any way to contact her father privately, without other family knowing about it or having to get involved,”
Mr Markle, who is reported to have fallen days before his stroke, had plans to fly to the UK this week to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee but now remains at home under the care of his son Tom Jr.
He paid tribute to the royal with a message, which was written on a whiteboard, as he is yet to regain his speech.
“I wanted to come to pay my respects to the Queen. I wish her a happy Jubilee and many more years,” the retired Hollywood lighting director wrote.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK with their children to attend the Jubilee celebrations although will not be taking part in some traditions, such as joining the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour.
