Family of boy, 11, crushed by bin lorry pay tribute to ‘perfect son’

The heartbroken family of an 11-year-old boy killed by a bin lorry as he cycled in Edinburgh have paid tribute to their “perfect son”.

Schoolboy Thomas Wong was riding his bicycle when he was involved in a collision with a bin lorry on Whitehouse Road near to its junction with Braehead Road on Friday.

The Edinburgh local died at the scene, where floral tributes have been left with messages honouring his memory.

Thomas’s family said: “We are utterly heartbroken. Thomas was the perfect son. He was the best little brother to his older sister and was adored by all his family.

“Thomas went to Cramond Primary School which he loved. He made good friends there. We will all miss him terribly.

“We are very grateful for all the sympathy and heartfelt messages we have received from people. Thank you.”

The bin lorry driver was not injured in the incident and there have been no arrests.

Helen Donaldson, head teacher at Cramond Primary School, paid tribute to her “always smiling” pupil.

She said: “We are utterly devastated by the tragic news of the sudden death of one our pupils. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“He was always smiling. He was a positive, friendly and curious member of our school community. He was kind and always eager to support others, and will be greatly missed by all of us.”

Police Scotland is investigating the circumstances and said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are very much with Thomas’s family and friends. Specially trained officers are supporting the family at this time.

“We are continuing with our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and would appeal to anyone who may have information, and has not yet contacted police, is to get in touch with officers.

“I would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage from the area.”

Thomas is the second child killed by a bin lorry in a month. A girl, also 11, died in hospital on February 7, a week after being hit by a rubbish vehicle in the Borders.

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0578 of Friday, 1 March, 2024