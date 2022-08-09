Cordon extended due to gas fears at scene of Thornton Heath explosion

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The cordon at the scene of an explosion in Thornton Heath has doubled this afternoon after new fears of a gas leak.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said the cordon has been increased on the advice of the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) due to elevated gas readings in the area.

It comes after a child was killed in the suspected gas explosion on Monday morning on Galpin’s Road.

London Ambulance Service said three people were being treated in hospital following the explosion but a child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Many neighbours said they reported a strong gas smell in the area which had persisted for around two weeks.

Residents said gas engineers had been working on the street but had not been seen for a few days.

Galpin’s Road residents Delroy Simms, 62, and Kutoya Kukanda, 50, have been called “heroes” after they rescued three children from the house moments after the blast.

Mr Simms, dressed in his pyjamas by the cordon, told PA: “I was getting ready to go to work when I heard the explosion.

“I already knew what it was because that gas was smelling all week, really strong. It was giving me a headache yesterday. My neighbour has been calling them (gas engineers) all week.”

“When I heard the explosion it was like an earthquake,” he said.

“It shook me up, and my house. The shutters on our windows blew off their hinges.

“I went to the window and saw the devastation.”

More to follow...