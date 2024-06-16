Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Screaming thrillseekers were left dangling at 236ft for an hour after “Britain’s tallest rollercoaster” broke down again, just weeks after being unveiled.

Thorpe Park’s Hyperia is billed as the tallest and fastest theme park ride in Britain, exceeding speeds of 80mph and ascending to heights of 72 metres along nearly a kilometre of track.

Guests were left dangling at the highest part of the ride on Saturday afternoon, with others evacuated.

Witnesses said they saw a staff member clambering to the top of the ride to free the guests and the ride was then closed for the rest of the day.

One visitor said: “A guy went up with a harness, spoke to them and came back down. They’ve now closed the ride. It has been open and closed all morning and they have evacuated the whole ride area.”

Hyperia at the Surrey theme park was previously forced to close for a fortnight after malfunctioning after just one day in operation on May 24.

A Thorpe Park spokesperson said: “Hyperia experienced a short delay in operation today.

“Guests were held on the lift hill for approximately one hour before the ride was restarted and the train was brought back into the ride station.

“Stoppages are perfectly normal and commonly experienced in theme parks everywhere.

“At no stage was there any safety concerns for guests.”

The opening of Hyperia meant the ride replaced the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach as the UK’s tallest rollercoaster, which sits at a height of just over 70m.

According to Thorpe Park, Hyperia is the UK’s tallest, fastest and most weightless rollercoaster.

Its website says: “Towering above the iconic Thorpe Park skyline stands an all-new marvel of engineering: Rising high above the landscape at an extraordinary 236ft, this magnificent masterpiece of steel beckons Thrillseekers from far and wide to ‘Find Their Fearless’.

“With over 995 meters of twisted track and speeds exceeding 80mph, inspired by the legendary daughter of an ancient River God who dared to defy her fears, Hyperia is not just a rollercoaster - it’s a tribute to the powerful potential within each of us. You’ll feel weightless, fearless, invincible.”