Fourth clifftop home at risk of falling into the sea demolished

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The demolition of a fourth clifftop home has commenced as East Suffolk Council warns there are "no viable long-term solutions to stop the erosion".

The latest property began to be torn down on Monday, its demolition brought forward from late this month due to further significant erosion over the weekend.

This follows the destruction of two homes in Thorpeness last year due to coastal erosion, with work on a third property beginning just last week.

The council said it is meeting residents individually “to ensure they understand how they may be affected by the most recent cliff loss”.

open image in gallery Some homes on North End Avenue, Thorpeness, have already been demolished ( Joe Giddens/ PA )

An East Suffolk Council spokesperson said: “Following further erosion at the weekend, we are meeting individually with residents at the northern end of Thorpeness to ensure they understand how they may be affected by the most recent cliff loss and what steps they need to take, and when.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for those residents whose homes have already been demolished and for those who may face this difficulty in the coming weeks.

“We ask people to be considerate to these residents and the wider community and refrain from visiting the affected area wherever possible.

open image in gallery Several homes in Thorpeness, Suffolk, are having to be demolished ( PA Wire )

“Our primary focus is on safety, both for residents and members of the public.

“In some places, there are now large drops from the footpath on to the beach and whilst fencing and signage is in place, we urge people to stay away from the cliffs and beach in this area.

“Whilst there are no viable long-term solutions to stop the erosion at Thorpeness, we continue to work around the clock with residents, the Environment Agency and the local MP to tackle this developing situation and to consider any potential short-term solutions which may slow the erosion.”