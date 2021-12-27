Three men die after crash between car and lorry in County Tyrone
A fourth man is in hospital being treated for his injuries
Three men have died following a crash between a car and a lorry in County Tyrone.
The collision occurred in the Omagh road area, Garvaghy, at around 1:50am on Monday morning, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.
Police have said the three men, all in their 20s, died at the scene.
Another man, also in his 20s, is currently in hospital being treated for serious injuries.
The Omagh road remains closed between the Curr Road and the Greenmount Road. Officers have advised drivers to seek out alternative routes.
Local SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan called the collision “heartbreaking news”.
“My thoughts are with the families and friends of these young victims whose lives have been cut short in such tragic circumstances.”
Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill tweeted: “Heartbreaking news this morning that three young men have lost their lives in a fatal road collision in Garvaghy.
“My thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and local community.”
Stephen Donnelly, a local Alliance Party councillor, said the incident was “devastating”.
“Three young lives lost and another seriously injured. Our thoughts as a community will be with all the families impacted.”
A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Inquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 240 27/12/21.”
West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley said: “I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the families of the three young men killed and the young man seriously injured.
“The scale of this tragedy has stunned the entire community, but everyone will rally around to support all those affected in what will be difficult days ahead.
“I wish to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts at the scene.”
