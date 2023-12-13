Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The families of three teenagers who were killed in a road traffic collision in south Wales have paid tribute to their loved ones.

Callum Griffiths, 19, from Porth, and Jesse Owen, 18, and Morgan Smith, 18, both from Tonypandy, were killed in a collision between a bus and an Audi A1 on Ely Valley Road in Coedely, in the borough of Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 7pm on Monday.

The BBC reported that the three had been travelling back from a funeral when the tragedy occurred.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men, aged 18 and 19, were taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with life-threatening injuries and two others were treated for minor injuries.

Jesse Owen, 19, died alongside two others after a collision between a bus and an Audi A1 (Family Handout/PA Wire)

In a series of statements issued to South Wales Police, the families of the three teenagers paid tribute, with Mr Owen’s family saying they were “truly heartbroken”.

They said: “Jesse had a presence that would light up any room. He was loved by all who had the honour of knowing him.

“He was the most loving, happy kind, calm and beautiful soul. He would do absolutely anything for anyone.

“He loved his family and friends and was loyal to the core.” They added: “Jesse loved his boxing, watches and socialising with friends.

“He has left a huge void in all of our hearts and our lives will never be the same without him. He will be sorely missed by his parents, grandparents, brothers and extended family. We are all truly heartbroken.”

Callum Griffiths’ family have described him as ‘so loving’ and a worldchampion in kickboxing (Family Handout/PA Wire)

Mr Griffiths’ family paid tribute, saying: “Callum had the most beautiful smile that would light up the room. He was the most precious gift of a son and our love is endless.

“Our hearts have been broken into a million pieces, broken beyond repair. He was so loving and had a caring soul. He has left a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled.”

His sister, Erin, added: “Callum was my best friend and the most selfless person in the world. I will always love him and am so proud of him.”

The family of Mr Smith said: “Morgan is a popular boy, he is a well-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. We as a family are devastated by the loss of Morgan, we have been left with a void that can never be filled. We love you our boy.”

He had represented Wales at an amateur level in boxing, with Maerdy Boxing Club writing on Facebook that he was the “nicest person you could ever wish to meet”.

Morgan Smith was an ‘up-and-coming star with a promising boxing career’ (Welsh Boxing)

In a post on Facebook, his father Daniel Chalfont said: “My baby boy Morgan Smith. Literally the most perfect son you could ever wish for. Miss you so much already. Don’t know how I’ll live life wivout (sic) you. Literally broken.”

Superintendent Esyr Jones, of South Wales Police, previously said the teenagers’ families were being supported. He said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“Trained family liaison officers are supporting the families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.”

Following the crash, Rhondda Cynon Taf council’s deputy mayor, Dan Owen-Jones, attended the scene after a resident called him. He described the incident as having left a “dark cloud over the community” and sent his sympathies.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner in which either vehicle was being driven in the run-up to the collision has been asked to contact the police quoting the reference 2300420639.

The incident comes weeks after a second serious car crash in Wales, after four teenagers skidded off the road in Snowdonia and drowned after their vehicle overturned in a ditch.