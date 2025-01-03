Huge endangered shark washes up on British beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A dog walker found a massive endangered shark washed up on a British beach.

The two-and-a-half metre thresher shark was discovered at about 8am on New Year's Day on Par beach, Cornwall.

Teams from Cornwall Wildlife Trust have collected the body and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The thresher shark is a migratory species that passes through UK waters during the summer, according to The Wildlife Trust.

They are considered to be harmless to humans and can grow up to six metres in length and weigh up to a staggering 340kg. The sharks use their long tails to help hunt in the waters.

They can live for up to 50 years and are classed as vulnerable according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

open image in gallery The thresher shark washed up on Par beach, Cornwall ( Hayley Michelle Cumming / SWNS )

"Initial assessments suggest that the shark had experienced significant trauma, likely caused by line-caught sport fishing," said the Cornwall Wildlife Trust.

"Bycatch remains a major threat to ocean wildlife. Cornwall Wildlife Trust urges water users to follow safe handling and release practices to protect our marine animals.

"Huge thanks to our amazing volunteers and community members who helped move the animal safely and kept people at a safe distance.

"Post-mortem results are pending, full results will be published in due course."

In 2022 a thresher shark was captured breaching the ocean - metres from a boat trip off Britain’s coast.

The astonishing footage showed the shark making a surprise appearance in front of a tour group in Cardigan Bay, West Wales.

The shark can be seen leaping high out of the water, right next to the boat.

It then emerges from the sea moments later as the boat is moving away - much to the shock of those onboard.