Thunderstorm warning issued across England and Wales with disruptions likely for some

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Wednesday, as thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds may cause disruption across England and Wales.

The Met Office issued the warning from 4am on Wednesday morning until midday, and says it is likely to cause disruptions in the morning.

Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, said: “Early morning travel to school and work is likely to be disrupted for some within the warning area.”

The warning area stretches across Wales, southern and western England with cities such as Portsmouth, Birmingham and Liverpool likely to be affected. Currently, London and south eastern areas are not included in the warning area.

Chances of heavy rain are likely, which could lead to flash flooding in the area and residents are advised to be cautious when travelling and outside.

Areas of western Wales have also been issued with a flood alert by the Met Office.

The river Glasglyn and river Dwyryd, from Dyffryn Ardudwy to Nant Gwynant in western Wales have been issued with the alert as river levels began to rise today.

This is the fourth flood alert in the area since last month.

“Once we’ve gotten through this period of unsettled, turbulent weather, Thursday will see colder weather from a northerly direction,” said Mr Madge.

“There could be frost as temperatures drop across the UK, particularly in southeast England.”

There is also a potential of snow in the most northern parts of Scotland, with weather being much colder overall and showers expected across the UK.

On Friday, the weather will turn drier but wind and colder temperatures will remain.

Mr Madge said: “There will be wind, with potential of coastal gales in western Wales.”

During Saturday, temperatures hope to come back up and remain at the average for this time of year.