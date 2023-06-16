Thunderstorm warning issued for flooding and power cuts this weekend

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Most of England and Wales are covered by a thunderstorm warning forecasters say could spark flooding and power cuts.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms which starts at midnight on Saturday and will remain in force for 24 hours.

Forecasters said there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly and buildings could be damaged from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds, forecasters warned.

There could also be delays or cancellations to trains and buses where flooding or lightning strikes happen and there is a slight chance some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

Map shows areas covered by warning (Met Office)

Earlier in the week a heat alert for the whole of England was extended with more hot weather forecast over the weekend.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has placed five regions of England under a yellow health alert until Monday 19 June.

The alert was previously set for Tuesday 13 June.

A yellow health alert means that there is likely to be increased use of health services by vulnerable populations, according to the UKHSA.

There is also an increase in risk to health for people over the age of 65 or with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

On Friday, a hosepipe ban affecting millions of residents in South East England was announced by a water company after record demand for drinking supplies amid the scorching hot weather.

South East Water (SEW) has announced restrictions for its customers in Kent and Sussex.

A similar ban for customers in the two counties was introduced in August 2022 following the driest July in Kent since records began and the lowest rainfall in Sussex since 1911.

The latest ban will come into force on 26 June and remain until further notice.